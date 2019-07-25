Polling Station Executives Picked Form For Hon.Patrick Hubson Amponteng

Following the decision by the National Executive Council (NEC) on the picking of nomination forms and guidelines governing the conduct of the Parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies.

A group of Polling station Executives on Wednesday 24th July, 2019 visited the party office to pick the nomination form on behalf of Hon. Patrick Hudson Amponteng who is the current District Chief Executive for Amenfi Central.

Mr.Paul Ampong and Mr.William Attobrah who are all executives handed to the election committee a bankers draft of ¢2000.00 for the purchase of the nomination form.

They were accompanied by 25 polling station executives who subsequently handed over the forms to Hon. Patrick Hudson Amponteng at his residence at Manso Amenfi.

The District Chief Executive affectionately called Hon. PH received the forms and acknowledged receipt in effect by way of expressing his happiness and shock for such a wonderful move by the group.

He however entreated delegates to remain resolute and should hold on tight to their trust in him since he pledged not to disappoint them.

Speaking to the media present, Hon.Patrick Hudson Amponteng emphasized on his tremendous achievements in the constituency as District Chief Executive for the past two years and two months.

"I am working tirelessly to get the development wheels to every part of the constituency to improve the livelihood of my dear people of Amenfi Central", Hon PH stated.

He urged delegates to also help propagate the good works done by the party to their members in various polling stations.