Government releases GHC150 million to school feeding caterers

Government through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme has released an amount of One Hundred and Fifty Million Ghana Cedis (GhC 150,000,000) for the payment of outstanding arrears to school feeding caterers.

The amount is meant to settle the remaining six (6) days of the first term of 2018/2019 academic year, outstanding payment for some Caterers for 51 and 14 days of the first term 2018/2019 academic year and 48 days of the second term of 2018/2019 academic year.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Mr. Siiba Alfa, the disbursement of the feeding grants had commenced Wednesday, July 24th, 2019 and would continue throughout the week.

The statement, therefore, urged the caterers to check with their respective service providers for the release of their money.