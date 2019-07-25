Missing Takoradi Girls Will Be Rescued– Akufo-Addo Assures

President Akufo-Addo has revealed there are behind-the-scene efforts to find the three missing Takoradi girls.

Speaking Wednesday as part of a tour of the Western Region, the president said he was confident that the girls will be found.

“All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” he said.

The girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The main suspect in the kidnapping, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills is currently before the Takoradi Magistrate Court after he escaped from jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.

“The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the state or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families,” the Akufo-Addo stated.

President Akufo-Addo has also directed police in the Western Region to bring to book, all perpetrators involved in the attack and abduction of the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyemang.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “I have told the police that all those who carried out the attack, whether they are 10 persons or 100, must be rounded up and put before court for the law to take its rightful course. The law must also deal with those who aided in the conduct of the crime.”

He continued, “Whether it is today or tomorrow, those who are behind this act will, eventually, face the full brunt of the law.”

The President made this known on Wednesday, July 24, when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs at Axim, on the second day of his working visit of the Western Region.

---Myjoyonline