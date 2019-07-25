African Tourism Board leader honored with the IIPT Change Maker in Tourism Award

African Tourism Board leader honored with the IIPT Change Maker in Tourism At the ongoing World Tourism Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, African Tourism Board president Alain St. Ange was honored with the IIPT Change Maker in Tourism Award for Africa, The award was presented by the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT).

St. Ange attended the World Tourism Conference and spoke at a panel entitled “How to Plan for Resiliency” The African Tourism Board had formed a rapid response team for travel and tourism under the leadership of Dr. Peter Tarlow of safertourism.com. African Tourism Board includes access to crisis responses as a benefit for their members. ATB recently assisted Uganda during a crisis and is working with Global Rescue on an African coverage plan for tourists.

Commenting on the award, IIPT Founder and President Lou D’Amore told eTN: “IIPT is most proud to announce that Alain St. Ange has been named the recipient of the IIPT Change Maker in Tourism Award for Africa.

As Minister of Tourism and Culture for Seychelles, St. Ange conceived the “Carnaval International de Victoria” bringing nations from around the world together to parade their cultures in a manner that globally promoted values of understanding and multiculturalism and increasing visitor arrivals year-on-year by 12% to Seychelles.”

D’Amore continued to explain: “This award will be awarded to the individual who has made a significant change towards tourism either from within or outside the travel sector. An individual who has gone beyond the call of duty and spear-headed a new idea or product that brings change to the tourism industry in Africa.”

The World Tourism Conference is organized by the New York-based African Travel Association. African Tourism Board is a partner in the event.

eTurboNews is a media partner with the African Travel Association and the African Tourism Board.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

