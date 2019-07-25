Member of Young African Women Congress hails Chief Of Staff

A member of The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Comfort Darbo has commended Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Osei- Opare of the Office of the President.

She said in various quarters across the country, the most powerful woman has been described by various groups, as a model and was consequently crowned this year by the Young African Women Congress as the woman of the Year 2019.

She said the program was under the theme; “Grassroots Mobilization for Women Empowerment: Young Women Lead”.

"Hon. Frema Osei Opare has been touted by many gender groups as a woman with an incredible strength and grace. She understands the value for mentoring. She warmly and willingly supports anybody who seeks for her help", she noted.

She added "On the personal note, Maa Frema provided advise and financial support when I was contesting as an Assembly Member. She again provided a great offer to another young teenage mother I discovered at the Nkrumah Circle in the Capital of Accra, Ghana who had no shelter, husband or any medical care although she was heavily pregnant".

She was speaking in an interview after the program which was organized to celebrate the achievements of the NPP stalwart whose enviable record speaks loudly in the corridors of power.

"Gracefully, the Chief of Staff had helped to save the lives of this young mother and her baby. Ghanaians are proud of you, both young and the old, men and women celebrate and honor you for your generousity and selfless leadership towards the development of this great nation Ghana", she opined.

She added "Some of us who take personal interest in women and children related issues will continue to stand and advocate for the vulnerable in our society and in the world".

"Motherhood like they say, becomes a greater responsibility on ones shoulder when an authority is assigned unto you. "Npaninfo) se, s3 y3de gya woa, na y3dia soa wo", she said.

She explained that the high office been occupied by the Chief of Staff, has placed her in the position to assist women and the future generation of this country.

"We plead with you to use your office to facilitate the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into a Law", Darbo appealed.

Comfort Darbo who is an Assembly Woman said the First Lady of the Republic, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo cannot be left out of the campaign to push for passage of the Affirmative Action Bill into Law because of her passionate contribution towards women development.

The Affirmative Action Bill has suffered a number of setbacks for about 10 years now. The Bill is supposed to increase the participation of women in decision making.

It provides for a 40 percent representation and participation of women in governance, public positions of power and decision making.

The Bill also proposes that anyone who insults a woman just because she is vying for public office should be liable for prosecution.

For instance, Clause 38 of the Draft Bill says that: “A person who victimises, obstructs or exerts undue influence and submits a female politician to verbal attack, among others, commits an offense"

The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo through the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection launched 'HeforShe’, an initiative to push for Parliament to pass the Bill.

Women in Ghana and African Union (AU) will indeed crown you as the true Gender Champion when you foster the passage of the Bill into law" she appealed passionately.

Source: Daniel Kaku