Adentan-Madina Highway - The Government Must Impose A Fine On Violators

The 'Adentan-Madina Highway: 55 Caged For Dodging Footbridges,’ is one of the articles which caught my attention today on ModernGhana news. The article reveals that fifty-five pedestrians were on Wednesday morning detained for failing to abide by road traffic regulations.

I am surprised despite the pedestrians bridge some people risk their lives to use such a busy road. Many Ghanaians often accuse the government of not providing the right amenities to make life comfortable, yet some people don’t want to use the pedestrian bridge.

The report further revealed that the police detained those that failed to abide by the law but what happened next?

One of the toughest measures adopted by Europe to tackle such problems, including the passing through the red traffic light, littering of refuse, answering nature’s call at the wrong place is to pay a fine.

These fines don’t only promote good behaviour, secure orderliness and create a healthy environment but also generate tax which is used to develop the city.

In my opinion, the only way the Ghanaian government will remind those lawbreakers that life is precious is to impose a fine on them. Detaining lawbreakers wouldn’t solve the problem better than to pay a fine.

Many Ghanaian drivers pass through red lights and litter rubbish on the streets, this can be prevented. Keeping a city clean involves both the actions of the government and the people.

In some European countries, according to the rule, for example, a driver who continues violating traffic rules, depending on the number of the violation, is punished with a fine from € 163 to € 652, but there are aggravating circumstances that can increase the amount to be paid further.

I wish the Ghanaian government will introduce the right fine against those who wouldn’t like to use the footbridge, that will prevent them from crossing those dangerous highways.