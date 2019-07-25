1D1F: Armah Buah Lambasts Gov't For Failure

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, has launched scathing attack on ruling NPP government for the poor implementation of the flagship policy, One District One Factory.

According to him, after being hit by the reality on the ground, government has since been running away from the campaign promise as evident in the poor implementation of the policy.

He said government realizing how tough the policy was hitting at it, has clandestinely changed the focus of the policy from establishing factories in every district to applicably reviving dying private companies in order to shore up their sinking image.

"Is the objective of the one district one factory changed from creating jobs to reviving dying companies which have been mismanaged", he asked rhetorically.

Armah Kofi-Buah, said he believes the ongoing activities been carried out by government to promote the one district one factory, suggested that the policy, which significantly gave Ghanaian electorates hope during the 2016 electioneering period, has failed to meet its core objectives following the subtle ploy been employed by government to escape from blame.

"Well, it has been redefined, we (he teasingly referred to government) have accepted that we cannot actually go and create new factories, so let's go around and find old companies that we can help. That is what we are doing", he said.

However, he warned "It has implications for our public perce. It really has. We are already struggling with inflows".

Kofi-Buah said this on the floor of Parliament last Thursday when he stated his position on government's implementation of the 1D1F and the attempt to offer a bail out for two struggling private companies that applied for tax waivers tabled before lawmakers for debate and approval.