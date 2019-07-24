NDC Remembers Atta Mills [Photos]

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), friends, family members and sympathisers gathered in Accra, Wednesday to mark the seventh anniversary of the passing of the late former President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.

As part of activities marking the anniversary, the leadership NDC converged at the Asomdwee Park, his burial palace near the Osu Castle to lay wreaths in his honour.

Below are pictures from the event

NDC General Johnson Asiedu Nkeia laying a wreath on behalf of the party

Some party gurus at the program

A wreath being laid on behalf of Prof Mills’ sporting friends

Asomdwee Park

Ade Coker [L], Madam Molly Anim Addo [C] and Sherry Ayitey [R]

Doe Adjaho [L], Johnson Asiedu Nketiah [M] and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo [R]

Family of the late president on their way to lay a wreath

Kwamena Awhoi, former Local Government Minister about to lay a wreath

The turn of NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to lay a wreath

Madam Sherry Ayitey gives testimony about the late Prof. Mills

Tomb of the late president

Kwasi Pratt, editor and publisher of the Insight newspaper

John Dumelo an actor who also supports the NDC

Former Women and Children’s Minister Nana Oye Lithur [L] with one of the party members

Madam Molly Anim Addo and Friends of Professor Mills at the tomb

—Myjoyonline