WAMCO Revamped, Promise Fulfilled—Says Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has expressed delight at the revamping and re-opening of the West African Mills Company Ltd (WAMCO), a cocoa processing factory in Takoradi which was closed down in 2014.

Visiting the factory on Wednesday, July 24, the 2nd day of his working visit to the Western Region, President Akufo-Addo was excited to have fulfilled the pledge he made to the people in the run-up to the December 2016 elections.

“...the promise I made to the people of Takoradi has been fulfilled,” he declared.

According to the President, “Because the cocoa industry is becoming more and more buoyant again, under the leadership of JB Aidoo and others, a unit like WAMCO is working again. It has made before, and will make again an important contribution to the development of our country’s economy. It is good music in my ears.”

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, who was also present at the premises of WAMCO, indicated that the WAMCO narrative “is the tragedy of cocoa beans.”