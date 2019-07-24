Arrest Attackers Of Dixcove Chief — Akufo-Addo To Police

President Akufo-Addo has directed the police in the Western Region to arrest all persons involved in the attack and abduction of the Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove, Nana Akwasi Agyemang.

According to President Akufo-Addo, “I have told the police that all those who carried out the attack, whether they are 10 persons or 100, must be rounded up and put before court for the law to take its rightful course. The law must also deal with those who aided in the conduct of the crime.”

He continued, “Whether it is today, or tomorrow, those who are behind this act will, eventually, face the full brunt of the law.”

The President made this known on Wednesday, July24, when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs at Axim, on the 2nd day of his working visit of the Western Region.

President Akufo-Addo, who was to have visited Dixcove to cut the sod for the construction of a fish landing site, told the gathering at Axim that he had declined to be present at Dixcove because of the acts of violence that had taken place there.

The President, prior to his visit to Axim, visited Nana Akwasi Agyemang at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital, and indicated that “the doctors are confident that he will be discharged by Saturday because his injuries are not life threatening.”

Addressing the matter of the alleged kidnapping of the three Takoradi girls, President Akufo-Addo assured that the State and security agencies are working vigorously to find the girls and reunite them with their families.

“All efforts are being made to bring back the girls. The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the State or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families,” the President said.

He reiterated Government’s commitment to bringing the full power of the State to bear in ensuring the safe return of the three girls.