GUBA introduces unique Diaspora Card

GUBA Enterprise is proud to announce its newest initiative, the GUBA Diaspora card. The GUBA Diaspora Card is a unique loyalty card that offers patrons discounts of up to 40% off goods and services in various sectors including: Airlines, Hotels, Restaurants & Bars, Health Services, Beauty & Spa, Fashion, and much more.

The card gives not only Ghanaian residents, but for everyone living in the diaspora a riveting and memorable experience as they come back home to invest and help develop their roots, as well as explore the astonishing and beautiful tourist attractions Ghana has to offer.

Additionally, the card serves as a VISA prepaid card and can be used to conduct either ATM or online transactions on various platforms for discounts on goods and services patronized by cardholders.

GUBA Diaspora cardholders can easily load cash on their card by using the Internet Banking service provided by Access Bank (Ghana) Plc or alternative platforms such as the Access Mobile App, *901#, cash deposit at Banking halls or load from the internet banking platforms of any competitor banks.

The benefits of bearing a GUBA Diaspora Card ranges for use in industries of various kinds, namely; Hospitality, Tourism and Travel, Entertainment and so much more. Card holders enjoy discounts on accommodation, food and beverage as well as the privileges of other unique offers by our partner hotels, restaurants and other catering service providers. Furthermore, Card holders who travel often and love to tour the globe enjoy the best deals on their travel expenses. The partnership between GUBA Enterprise and travel and tour companies, airlines and transport services makes travelling less expensive for cardholders. Additionally, subscribers of the card get free/discounted entry to affiliated GUBA Enterprise entertainment events. The annual GUBA Awards Ceremony is one of such events which GUBA Diaspora Card users get the opportunity to attend to network with esteemed professionals and public figures and socialize with their peers.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, founder and CEO of GUBA Enterprise commented: “We are pleased to introduce this one of a kind GUBA Diaspora Card. The GUBA Diaspora card gives customers even more incentives to support Ghanaian businesses and our partners of the card are business significantly impacting the Ghanaian economy. It is our honour to be able to facilitate such an initiative.”

Currently, over 75 business partners have offered exclusive deals to GUBA Card holders. Great places in Ghana offering amazing discounts include:

Airline:

Brussels Airlines - 15%

Restaurants:

Albela Bar & Restaurant - 15%

Azmera Restaurant -15%

Bistro 22 - 10%

Bosphorous Restaurant & Café - 10%

Buka Restaurant - 10%

Carbon - 10%

Coco Lounge - 10%

Cupcake Boutique - 10%

Dimaensa - 15%

Esuro – 15%

Kanzo – 10% (Menu Item)

Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City - 15%

Khana Khazana - 15%

Kris Café - 15%

Living Room Restaurant - 5%

Lord of the Wings (Cantonments) - 15%

Luckie’s Place - 15%

Mahorgany Health Foods - 10%

Mango Restaurant Bar & Grill - 15%

Marvels Mini Golf & Clubhouse - 10%

N8tive Food & Beverage Bar - 15%

Nyo Nyo Essentials - 15%

Pan and Cook - 10%

Papa’s Pizza - 10%

Potbelly Shack - 15%

Sai Wine Café - 5%

Soul Restaurant - 15%

Starbites Enterprise - 15%

Sunshine Salad Bar & Restaurant - 15%

Tea Baa Gh - 15%

The Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktail Bar - 15%

The Honeysuckle - 15%

Urban Grill - 10%

Vida e Caffe - 15%

Zaytoun - 10%

Hotels:

Alisa Hotel North Ridge - 40%

Alisa Hotel Labone - 40%

Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Alisa - 40%

Coconut Grove Resort - 15%

Golden Tulip - 40%

Holiday Inn Hotel - 15%

Roots Hotel Apartments - 15%

The African Regent - 15%

The Royal Senchi Hotel - 15%

Tomreik Hotel - 15%

Urbano Hotel - 15%

Villa Monticello - 15% to 20%

Zaina Lodge – 10%

Beauty and Spa:

Jane’m Salon & Spa - 15%

Kora Spa - 10%

Liona’s Nails Artistry - 15%

Studio 7 Beauty Lounge - 15%

Spa Body N Beyond - 15%

Touchsense Spa - 15%

Fashion Houses:

Adinkra Republic -15%

Beautiful Beneath - 10%

Goba Kente - 15%

Ophelia Crossland - 15%

Purple Trendz Ghana - 15%

Selina Beb - 15%

Velma Accessories - 15%

Health Services:

Cedar Lane Health Foods - 15%

Branch Fitness - 15%

Life Wellness Centre - 15%

Vegetarian Association of Ghana - 1 Year Free Membership

HMR Limited - 15%

Catering Services:

Atlantic Catering and Logistics Limited - 15%

Wiseview Cakes - 15%

Others:

Addison Lee Ghana - 15%

Classique Gift Baskets - 15%

deVere Ghana – Free Niche Service

Doodles By Ini - 15%

Lavar Laundry Services - 15%

Stimuluz Technologies Limited - 15%

GUBA Enterprise aims to support the growth of businesses within the African community to enable them to continue playing a vital role in stimulating local economic growth.

The GUBA Diaspora card is sold at the price of 300GHS (Three Hundred Ghana Cedis) and can be purchased by going to https://gubadiaspora.com

For additional information on becoming a partner of the GUBA Diaspora card or more information on bulk purchases, contact the GUBA Diaspora Card team on +233245156705 / +447538106685 or send an email to [email protected]

About GUBA Enterprise:

GUBA Enterprise promotes closer economic, cultural and social links between Ghana and the United Kingdom. GUBA Enterprise consists of the GUBA Awards, GUBA Expo, GUBA Foundation, GUBA Careers, GUBA USA and GUBA Diaspora Card. The GUBA Enterprise is committed to the positive mobilization of the African Diaspora.

Dentaa Amoateng MBE, founder of the GUBA Awards is available for interviews and comment. Please email [email protected] for further information and arrangements.