New GES curricular will struggle without teacher capacity upgrade - Educationist

An Educationist Marian Babah Alargi has warned that the new curriculum introduced by the Ghana Education Service will face enormous challenges if schools fail to build the capacities of their teachers to accommodate the load of academic outcomes it presents.

Per the new curriculum expected to kick start in the month of September with the 2019 – 2020 academic year, a number of subjects have been coalesced into integrated courses with a National Assessment Examination to be held at grades 2, 4 and 6.

The curriculum which emphasizes practical delivery of subjects also comes with added learning responsibilities for both students and teachers.

Speaking to Ultimate News on the sidelines of a graduation held for students of the Abofra World School in Kumasi, the school’s proprietor Marian Babah Alargi pointed out that the new curriculum leaves no room for the conventionally laid back routine teacher.

“The resourcefulness of a teacher and how insightful he or she is; will be very much needed to make this curriculum effective and for that matter, we all have to consider the quality of personnel who handle our children whether they come in well equipped or the schools invest in the professional development of teachers and educators,” she insisted.

Mrs. Babah Alargi disclosed that all Abofra World School teachers have been slated for a rigorous and intense boot camp to firm up all content and approach techniques to beef up staff preparedness for the curricular before school reopens.

The Educationist, Mrs. Marian Babah Alargi also called for government to strengthen its collaborations with private schools that lack such capacities to support them to catch up before the next term commences.

Ivan Heathcote - Fumador