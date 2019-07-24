The Ultimate Vacation in South Africa this Summer Courtesy South Africa Tourism West Africa and Tourism KZN

A vacation to South Africa is always a refreshing and relaxing one! With South Africa only 6-hours away, you can give your mind a little retreat from itself and all the work overload. With a welcoming environment, an accommodating host, an amazingly diverse culture with beautiful scenery and tasty food that soothes the soul, treat yourself to the perfect vacation this year. From wildlife spotting on safari to exploring lush vineyards and immersing yourself in city life, there's a new discovery to be made around every province in South Africa.

In the ultimate vacation of the year, Radio Presenter and Media starlet Toke Makinwa, with renowned fashion designer Mai Atafo, celebrity photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ghanian Writer and Blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Musician Sister Deborah, Chidera Mouka, Kola Oshalusi, Folu Storms and the MTV Base crew explored South Africa on a 7-day vacation itinerary in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces courtesy South Africa Tourism and amazing host; media personality Bonang Matheba. The itinerary featured a Power Boat Cruise on the breathtaking Knysna Lagoon, an adventurous Quad Biking through the Safari at the Tsitsikamma Nature Reserve, Bungee Jumping from Bloukrans Bridge the worlds' highest bungee height, and an Aquarium tour of the uShaka Marine World. The group were also treated to an exclusive lunch date at the Cargo Hold Restaurant known as the most famous Restaurant in Durban. In commemorating one of the biggest Fashion and Sports festivals in Africa The Durban July our favourite influencers went with their fashion A-game.

Mountains are some of the most beautiful of nature’s structures and very few mountains in the world come close to those of the Western Cape. From Table Mountain, Lions Head and Signal Hill to the Simonsberg mountains, the breathtaking views are picture-worthy. The inner city combines with an effortless choice of white sandy beaches and must-visits like Robben Island, Cape Point and the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront. The Western Cape has an effortlessly warm climate that makes the Cape a logical destination throughout the year.

Looking to get inspiration for your next vacation in South Africa? Here are some astounding activities you can experience in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal region this vacation season in the Rainbow Nation.

Accommodation at the Fancourt Resort Hotel

An exceptional blend of modern luxury and classic elegance. With only 4 KM away from George Airport, Fancourt Resort Hotel offers a soothing home away from home feeling. The Fancourt team understands the customer journey and how to connect and satisfy your needs. From booking to departure they just get it right. The restaurants are superb, facilities well kept, suites are generous and fully kitted. Our influencers were spoilt beyond belief, including some wine tasting. And, do you fancy a spot of Golf? This is the perfect spot in South Africa to have a golf holiday!

Power Boat Cruise on Knysna Lagoon

An adventure through the infamous Knysna Heads will be the ultimate boating experience, with the wind blowing through your ears and the water splashing beside and behind you. You will enjoy exclusive and unique sailing cruises that showcase the natural beauty of Knysna Lagoon, whilst you sit back and soak it all up. Watch a magnificent sunset whilst sipping on chilled bubbly and crunching on some sea oysters! Sit back and enjoy the splendour and combination of salt, air and scenery! South Africa is a powerboating mecca with so many beautiful and exciting locations to choose from. Make sure to include South African power boating in your next South African holiday itinerary.

Aquarium Tour at uShaka Marine World

At uShaka Marine World, you will experience an adventure, with dolphin shows, seal shows, penguin presentations, shark dives, ray feeds and so much more! A visit to the largest aquarium in the southern hemisphere, with underground viewing galleries, extending 500 meters through a series of four superbly designed old shipwrecks is breathtaking and excitingly fascinating. Each and every display was designed to represent not only the natural habitat of the sea creatures but to depict a story that ties in with the Phantom Ship theme. Our favourite influencers this vacation went on an Aquarium Tour around the uShaka Marine World.

Lunch at the Vintage Cargo Hold Restaurant

The Cargo Hold Restuarant offers the most unique and sophisticated ambience. Nestled in the stern of the Phantom Ship, with superb views of the ocean and shark tank, this captivating world-class venue restores the splendour of yesteryear. For starters, you can look forward to many exotic flavours featuring seafood greats; oysters, calamari, as well as spicy chicken livers, risotto balls, mussels, aubergine Parmigiano and so much more.

Bungee Jumping from Bloukrans Bridge

Bungee jumping off the Bloukrans Bridge was sincerely one of the best, most rewarding moments of this vacation. If you are brave enough to take the plunge, Bungee jumping offers you the ultimate adrenaline rush. From high up above the ground, you’ll feel the breeze through your hair, breathe in the cooler air and prepare to dive off the platform, before experiencing a few moments of free-fall and bouncing back high into the air. If you have the guts, Bloukrans is an incredible place to experience your first jump. It gives you an unforgettable experience by jumping 216 metres (709 ft) over, above the Bloukrans River.

Explore the Safari on a Quad Bike at Tsitsikamma Nature Reserve

Tsitsikamma National Park is an area of the Garden Route National Park, on South Africa’s southern coast. From start to finish, the tour was filled with energy, fun and sights that are so beautiful, you will just want to stop and take it all in. The route takes you through the heart of the forest which is encompassed by skyscraper trees and beautiful ocean views. This hiking and water sports paradise is a perfect place to experience the outdoors, marine life and an adventure-filled vacation without leaving a dent in your pocket. For just R690 approximately N17,000 you can experience the highlight of this adventure in the safari.

Segway at the Moses Mabhida Stadium

Gliding through the famous Moses Mabhida Stadium is an experience of a life time and certainly, a very different way to explore Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium. Durban on a Segway has a way of telling you how you are in control of the moment, taking in amazing scenery. Durbanis really beautiful and lush with a lot of colours to match its beauty. It’s the perfect photo op, take a photo, one for the books on the Segway in the city known as the ‘Place of the Bay’. Easy to use and safe! This penny friendly experience will have you wanting more as awesome tour guides point out key sites and give you fun facts about the city.

Durban July 2019

The stars of Africa came out to shine at the Durban July 2019 in South Africa. The excitement of Durban July Day cannot be experienced on television there is no substitute for being right there, right in the thick of things to experience the sights and the sounds, that come with live-action. On the first Saturday of every July, nearly 60 000 people head towards Greyville Race Course to experience "July Fever". And it's not all about the horses! It is a fashion and entertainment extravaganza where everybody wants to be seen. Here are pictures of this years’ Durban July featuring our favourite influencers. Durban plays host to various events throughout the year, check out the Durban timetable for activities during your holiday time.

Ameyaw Debrah, Sister Deborah And Chidera Mouka At The Wilson Wharf

Bonang Matheba, Toke Makinwa And Sister Deborah At The Durban July 2019

Chidera Mouka At Wilson Wharf 2

Folu Storm Dancing

Folu Storms At The Sundown In Wilson Wharf

Food At The Fancourt Hotel

Group During The Power Boat Ride At The Knysa Logoon Water

Group Photo At The Knysa Lagoos After The Boat Ride 2

Group Quad Biking 2

Group Quad Biking At The Tsitsikanmi Bay

Htkz6729

Jyld1639

Kelechi Amadi Obi And Sister Deborah

Kelechi Amadi Obi, Ameyaw Debrah And Mai Atafo At The Wilson Wharf 3

Kelechi Amadi-obi And Sister Deborah

Keleci Amadi Obi Quad Biking

Local South African Dish

Lunch At The Ouibaai Golf Resort And Game Reserve 4

Lunch At Wilson Wharf

Mai Atafo And Folu Storms

Mai Atafo And Sister Deborah At The Durban July 2019

Mai Atafo At The Sundown Boat Cruise In Wilson Wharf

Mai Atafo Quad Biking

Mai Atafo, Bonang Matheba, Toke Makinwa And Sister Deborah At Durban July 2019

Mai Atafo, Kola Oshalusi, Chidera Mouka Having Lunch At The Wilson Wharf

Mai Atafo, Kola Oshalusi, Chidera Mouka, Folu Storms, Kelechi Amadi, And Sister Deborah Having Lunch At The Wilson Wharf

Night At The Durban July 2019

Sister Deborah At Wilson Wharf

Sister Deborah, Ameyaw Debrah And Chidera Mouka At The Wilson Wharf 2

Team At Etibani

Team At Wilson Wharf 2

The Team From West Africa Ready For The Durban July 2019

The Ultimate Vacation This Summer In South Africa.docx

Toke Makinwa Afternoon

Toke Makinwa And Mai Atafo Getting Ready For Durban July

Toke Makinwa At Durban July 2019

Toke Makinwa Bungee Jumping At The Bloukrans Bridge 2

Toke Makinwa Bungee Jumping At The Bloukrans Bridge 3

Toke Makinwa Bungee Jumping At The Bloukrans Bridge 5

Toke Makinwa Bungee Jumping At The Bloukrans Bridge

Tooke Makinwa Ready To Quad Bike