Dr K.K Sarpong Grabs NPP Council position

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), has been appointed chair of the Council of Patrons of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region.

A letter signed by Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, on July 19, indicated that Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong’s immense contribution to the development and progress of the governing party has earned him the position.

The Regional Council among others, serve as advisors who provide guidance and support to the party in diverse ways.

The business executive and consultant also served as Executive Chairman of Ghanaian football club, Kumasi Asante Kotoko from 2010 to 2013.

After Asante Kotoko, Sarpong took up the position of Chief executive of The Global Haulage Group, a Ghanaian cocoa buying and exporting company. He was also the chairman of the boards of The Royal Bank, Ghana and Imperial General Assurance Ltd.

He has worked for the International Cocoa Organisation in London and Ghana Cocoa Board.

He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of GNPC in February 2017 by President Akufo-Addo, when the party regained power.

—Myjoyonline