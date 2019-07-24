Takoradi Missing Girls: Africa DIVA Foundation Demands Full Update

President of the Africa Diva Foundation, Clare Sablah is asking the Ministry of Gender, Children, Social Protection and the State Security Agencies to provide Ghanaians with progress report of their investigations of the whereabouts of the three missing Takoradi girls.

According to her, since the issue is of national interest, government and other security agencies owes it a duty to periodically inform the public and the families of the three missing girls about progress of their investigation.

In a statement sighted by Modernghana.com, Africa Diva Foundation noted, "We are known as people who hurriedly talk about issues and leave it unresolved after few weeks and then jump to fresh issues. But this time we want to assure the security agencies, the government, the general public and most importantly the mothers of the three (3) Takoradi missing girls that AFRICA DIVA FOUNDATION will not relent until full closure is brought to this matter."

The group believes that since next August will mark a year of the disappearance of the three, the ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection must tell Ghanaians what support system it has put in place for the families of the three missing girls.

The statement further added, "The whole of this month, we haven't heard any public statement on this issue and we think it is too long a silence, hence, we are demanding an update statement from government and/or the Ghana Police Service on the current status of investigations on the missing girls of Takoradi. Next month will be about a year when these kidnaps occurred and we demand that the state and its agencies give us a full report on what they have been doing so far since this matter came to their attention."

The Africa Diva Foundation is hopeful that the three missing Takoradi girls i.e. Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie will be reunited with their families soon.

