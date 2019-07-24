Adentan-Madina Highway: 55 Caged For Dodging Footbridges

Fifty-five pedestrians were on Wednesday morning detained by the Police for failing to abide by road traffic regulations.

This follows a Joy News report which revealed pedestrians continue to cross the Adentan-Madina highway, in spite of the construction of footbridges along that stretch.

The footbridges were built following several pedestrian knockdowns which the residents blamed on the unavailability of the bridges.

Joy News asked some residents why they are still not using the footbridges after they protested for the footbridges to be finished, they had no justifiable reasons.

Operations Commander of the Accra region, Chief Supt. Kwesi Ofori warned recalcitrant pedestrians would be arrested and commended The Multimedia Group for the initiative taken.

“Looking at your campaign and what the Police intend doing, we are going to educate the arrested persons and caution them about such acts,” he said.

