Roads Ministry Promised To Fix Caved-In Okponglo Road Within A Week

The Ministry of Roads and Highways says it will take just a week to fix the main Madina-Tetteh Quarshie road at Okponglo.

Part of the road caved in on Tuesday, obstructing traffic flow and posing a threat to motorists moving from Okponglo towards East Legon.

The situation also resulted in the closure of a section of the road.

Speaking to Citi News, Head of Public Relations at the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Winifred Nafisa Mahama, said motorists should adhere to road safety signage while using the road.

“A pipe burst beneath the road, causing that section of the road to cave in. Engineers from the Department of Urban Roads were sent to asses the situation. Based on their assessment, that section of the road will be closed for works to begin on it.”

“The works will first and foremost involve the replacement of the pipe to allow residents have access to water. After that the existing materials in the ground removed and replaced then finally the ground will be compacted before sealing. The whole process will take about a week. We are entreating all road users to be cautious when they get to that section of the road and follow all safety regulations and signage that will be put on the road.”

There was intense traffic on the stretch after the Madina-Tetteh Quarshie road caved in.

