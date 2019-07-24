The Joke Of Akufo-Addo Is Unabated

President Akufo-Addo

The joke of President Akufo Addo continues unabated with his recent daring challenge to the NDC and H. E. John Mahama in the agric sector.

This is ludicrous and vague. How can you tell a government distributing free fertilizer to name one policy it instituted? How can you tell same government who on annual base added Ghc47 to the price of cocoa to name one policy? Interestingly how can you tell a government which had a clear cut policy of constructing all cocoa roads to mention one policy? Absolutely preposterous and needless.

A government which handed over a whopping 969,000 MT of cocoa by close season of March 2017, yet you go round condemning! As at today, we're battling with 750,000 MT of cocoa.

Fertilizer is been sold and chemicals not forthcoming. Rural banks today have to step in to save the situation.

President Akufo Addo needs to come again for this one he has goofed.

BY Sam Jerome

RCO - WNR