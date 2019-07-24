Frema Osei-Opare Grabs 2019 Model African Woman Of The Year Award

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ghana's Chief of Staff

The Model African Woman of the Year 2019, has been awarded to Ghana’s First Female Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare .

In a ceremony held yesterday to mark the fourth edition of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) at the Bank of Ghana auditorium of the University of Ghana, the ExLA Group, presented her with the award.

The Chief of Staff is a development consultant with 40 years working experience with organizations like FAO and UNDP. She is also the two-term former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra and a Cabinet Minister during the erstwhile President John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

During her tenure in Parliament, she was instrumental in the passage of the Disability Act of Ghana, the Labour Act of Ghana, and the Human Trafficking Act.

She was appointed Ghana’s first female Chief of Staff in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo.

A citation of honour was presented to her on behalf of the ExLA Group by the Minister of Public Procurement and MP for Dome/Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, at the event which was graced by several ministers including Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

An excerpt from the citation read: “You are a woman and you are indeed a mother.”

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, speaking at the ceremony, encouraged young African women to tap into the life and history of the Chief of Staff.

She indicated that Madam Osei-Opare has had a tremendous impact on the lives of many in Ghana.

In a brief remark, Madam Osei-Opare, after receiving the award, thanked President Akufo-Addo for appointing her.

She also expressed gratitude to the many individuals who supported her throughout her career life.