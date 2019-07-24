What A Friend We Have In Police!

The police might not be the best of your friend but trust me, they could be your best bet when it comes to safety issues.

Guess where the Accra Regional Police Command have taken their community policing to?

They were at the campuses of Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region, over the weekend to educate and sensitise the students on issues about kidnapping, abduction and defilement.

"The three kidnapped girls in the Western Region and the Canadian girls gave a cause to worry about the vulnerability of the girl child, hence the school-to- school educational campaign," says Deputy Superintendent of Police Effia Tenge.

So who said the police cannot humanise themselves?

Over the years the Ghana Police Service have been seen as enemy to the people. Apart from that they've also faced protracted rejection and victimisation.

But I think that perceived animosity is metastasizing (in a positive way) now.

The police are seriously getting things right and working so hard to deepening their relationship with citizens in the community as well as rebrand the service that was formed in 1874.

In general, community policing is seen as effective way to promote public safety and to enhance the quality of life in a community. It's also seen as bringing the police and citizens together to prevent crime and safety neighbourhood problems.

"Whenever you're meeting someone for the first time, do so in a patronised public place or let someone accompany you," the police public relations officer advised.

Speaking at the Summer Camp Campaign which saw over 420 students drawn from 42 other schools across the country, DSP Tenge admonished the students, stressing there was always the need for them to tell their parents on their whereabouts and who their friends were.

Without a doubt, I think this conversation between the police and students of high schools will go a long way to prepare and empower them, especially the girl-child, to be security conscious and remain vigilant alk the time.

They say to be forewarned is to be forewarned.

And I think this advice couldn't have come at a better time when our young girls are being preyed upon. Again, which is why I see it as laudable and we need to commend them for embarking on such an educational programme to deal with the growing canker.

Fact is, when we throw caution to the wind we often pay huge price for i the consequence.

Former South African President Nelson Mandela said this: "Safety and security don't just happen, they're the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear."

The police chief further cautioned the students to decline job offers from people they hardly know, adding they should be very careful of free rides, undue demands and gifts from strangers.

This exercise seems new to me-- police touring schools to engage students in conversation!

But I'm told the service has been embarking on similar educational and proactive measures to avert any future mishaps. The Kpeshie Divisional Command under the commandship of Mr. Fred Kwame Tsidi have been visiting churches in that enclave.

On defilement, the Accra Regional Public Relations Officer urged the students to always report such cases to police on time and also assist the police throughout their investigations.

“Do not let your parents and opinion leaders settle defilement cases at home or in your communities without informing the police,” she urged.

On her part, the Headmistress of Accra Girls Senior High School, Joyce Acolatse, who doubles as the secretary of the Forum of Heads of Girls’ Senior High Schools, said 10 children were selected from each of the 42 girls’ senior high schools across the country.

She said the girls were camped to socialised, given skills training and other activities to unlock their potential.

“They are here to discuss best practices, share their success stories, identify their challenges and deliberate the way forward. The girls will depart to their various destinations on Saturday,