The Contempt Case Involving Agboba: Is The Law A Respecter Of The Political Class?

The contempt of court case involving Mr. Patrick Komla Agboba, a retired Police officer, and an imposter parading himself as the Awoamefia of Anlo, and his henchmen, is yet again being subjected to adjournments by the High Court at the General Jurisdiction under spurious circumstances after resuming again, having been subjected to years of delay.

It appears politically connected miscreants like Mr. Patrick Komla Agboba are given special treatments by the courts in this country of ours. This conclusion stems from the duration of this particular contempt of court case, which is in its eighth year, and similar chieftaincy disputes which the courts take forever to adjudicate. The whole process, in this case, has been marred by judicious and orchestrated delays by the defendants, the bench and incidences like the documents of the case getting “missing “ under strange circumstances at the court registry.

A speedy trial to deliver justice to the aggrieved parties and serve as a deterrent to other miscreants who, as a result of their political affiliation, could disrespect the law has become a circus, an utter sham.

It is common knowledge that the impostor, Mr. Patrick Komla Agboba of Agbobakofe in Logba, is not a descendant of Torgbui Atsiasa I, let alone Torgbui Sri I. This man has been in contempt of court since the year 2000 when he had himself allegedly confined under heavy police protection, knowing very well there was an injunction on him. As a result of his insatiable appetite to be called Awoamefia with the support of some unconscionable elements within the NDC, he and his henchmen were accordingly found guilty, fined and made to sign a bond to be of good behaviour by the High Court in Ho, having violated the injunction placed on him by the Kingmakers to desist from attempting to be confined and holding himself out as the Awoamefia of Anlo.

Fast forward to 2011, Mr. Patrick Komla Agboba violated yet again and disrespected the injunction slapped on him at the Ho High Court and the Volta Regional House of Chiefs. The present case is thus a result of his illegal outdooring with the assistance of the then NDC regime of Mills.

It is imperative for us to lay the facts bare, as the patience of the Royal Kponoe Family has been tried for far too long. As the legal maxim amply averred, justice delayed is justice denied. This damaging situation cannot be countenanced any longer, as it is causing irreparable harms to the Anlo Dukor and the aggrieved parties.

The delay in having a final resolution to the case has thus made the rightful owners of the stool and a lot of the elders and Anlo youth impatient, as it is clear the lack of a properly installed Awoamefia with authority is contributing negatively to the development of Anloland. As peace loving as we are, we are of the fervent belief that a speedy resolution of the case would help us all have a finality to the issue. Failing that, many are increasingly of the opinion that the court and the impostor should be ignored and a rightful heir be installed. After all, he was not even properly nominated and installed in the first place with the Awoamezi, which he has not even seen before.

The petition containing the full facts of the case from the Adzorvia Council of Elders to the President, copied to the Chieftaincy Minister, has not been acknowledged to date. The government and the judiciary should be served notice of the intention to install a rightful heir.

Enough is enough!

BY Togobo, Theophilus Fui

[email protected]

M:+233(0)242 36 51 23

A: P. O BOX AW, Anloga, Volta Region, Ghana

Skype: tfa.togobo

Twitter: @tfatogobo

Facebook: