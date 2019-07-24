Muted Stings Of Apeatu’s Boy

The man we simply prefer to call Apeatu's boy is now a politician belonging to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Joining the opposition party comes with imbibing the unwholesome attributes of the party some of them being political chicanery and lies.

Peter – Apeatu's boy – is already steeped in NDC politics something we should not be surprised about since after all he was attending constituency meetings and distributing exercise books to needy pupils even as he maintained his service number in the police and, therefore, bound by the restrictions which come with that.

We did not goof when we on hindsight took issues with David for allowing his boy to combine police work with partisan politics.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) trusted his boy so much that he went along with him when he was going to meet the President to update him about the country's security.

While speaking on an Accra-based radio yesterday, we were appalled by his naked defence of his former boss – the man who prefers working with persons who show aversion to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Even though he sought respect for the acting IGP and respect for people in authority, we doubt if he spots such attributes himself when he breached police standards the way he did.

We wish he could convince us as to whether or not he did not tell his people at the NDC headquarters details of some security matters which he was privy to during the briefing sessions his boss had with the President.

The National Security Minister should be worried about how much Peter would have leaked to his masters at the party headquarters and ready to continue now that he is in the trenches of the opposition NDC whose penchant for lying is household knowledge.

What he sought to achieve by singing the good qualities of his now axed boss is to question the decision of the President but subtly. Of course, he must show such gratitude to a man who should not have made him his executive secretary in the first place.

He told Ghanaians on air that his boss was taken for a ride by some officers and government appointees. Did that contribute to the former IGP's predicament? We are sure he deliberately stayed away from the minefield of the presidency. These are early days yet. When he eventually joins the campaign of former President John Mahama, we might see a charged former superior police officer spewing typical NDC vituperation against the NPP on the public space.

Did he arrive at his conclusions after his many discussions with David Asante-Apeatu? That is what we think. Who are the superior police officers and appointees who took David for a ride?

Important top secret files passed through the hands of this man who concealed his colours until he took the final leap of associating with his political party openly.

If the former IGP discussed other officers with his boy especially above him in rank a major breach was committed.

The President has fired a man Peter sees as a caring personality 'who had too much love for people.'

Peter said David was a man worth working one's heart out for because as he put it 'he possessed human skills'.

Peter could not have afforded not to work his heart out for an IGP who in spite of his working for the national chairman of the mischievous NDC maintained him as his executive secretary.