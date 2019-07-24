NPP Launches ‘The Youth Must Know’ Series

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has instituted what it calls 'The Youth Must Know’ series, as part of the effort to explain the government's actions towards the development of the youth in the country.

They are using series of press conferences to educate and inform the youth in the country on the policies and achievements of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP administration.

At the maiden series in Koforidua on Monday, NPP National Youth Organizer Henry Nana Boakye popularly called Nana B listed some achievements of the NPP government since assuming office in 2017, describing the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia administration as “covenant keeping government.”

“The Free SHS policy which was a major campaign promise of the NPP is being delivered with the introduction of the double tract system that has employed over 8,000 teaching and non-teaching staff and also constructed 800 emergency projects to support the increasing number,” Nana B, a lawyer, said.

Over 104,000 teacher trainees and 116,000 midwife and nurse trainees have also benefitted respectively, he added.

He also mentioned the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Support Programme (NEIP) which is providing financial support and entrepreneurship skills for 1,350 and created at least 2,700 direct jobs and also trained 12,000 youth in various entrepreneurial programmes.

Nana B insisted that under the NDC only 69 youth benefitted from their Youth Entrepreneurship Support (YES), but under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, Youth in Agric employed 11,500 in 2017, 15,000 in 2018 and 33,000 to be engaged, adding “the National Builders Corps (NABCO) has also employed 100,000 young graduates.”

He said Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has engaged 107,000 youth in various modules in 2018 and 125,000 in 2019, adding that currently, there are 700 monitoring and evaluation officers, 15,000 community police, 3,500 youth in sports, 45,000 youth in sanitation, 100 graduates at Ghana Post.

He added that there are 10,000 beneficiaries of the youth in Afforestation, 3,000 Arabic teachers employed, 54,000 nurses across the country, 16,400 Diploma in Basic Education have been posted and for the first time 2,450 privately trained teachers from private colleges of education in 2017 and 19,000 in 2018, 45,000 teachers recruited across the country and 882 Agric Extension Officers employed.

Nana B also said that there are eight operational companies under the one district one factory initiative that have employed 495 young people, 15,667 health workers recruited in 2018 while the National Board for Small Scale Industry (NBSSI) trained 800 youths in Brong Ahafo in various agricultural value chain and 500 young women under the ongoing cuisine program.

He also listed some construction works and facilities that have been undertaken by various institutions particularly the National Youth Authority, and the NBSSI and mentioned the government's achievements under the Scholarship Secretariat.

He said the secretariat settled all arrears over GH¢30 million of the bilateral students on foreign scholarship as well as the introduction of the district level scholarship scheme.

---Daily Guide