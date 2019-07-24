NPP Primaries: Gifty Ndoma Joins To Win Ejura-Sekyere Dumase Constituency Seat

Gifty Ndoma

Immediate release

23rd July 2019

Declaration of Intention

1. I, Gifty Ndoma, NPP Secretary for Ejura-Sekyere Dumase constituency, has consulted widely the rank and file of our party within and without the constituency.

2. I have carefully weighed the enormity of the claron call from ordinary people of our party within the constituency, most especially, the delegates.

3. I have also considered the advice coming from certain quarters within our party.

4. I am fully aware of the party's resolve to win the Ejura-Sekyere dumase seat which has become a low-hanging fruit for the NDC.

5. Balancing the forgoing points, I have resolved to contest the upcoming party primaries to be elected as the party's parliamentary candidate (PC) for the constituency for the 2020 elections.

6. My intention will be followed with recusing myself from the processes as constituency secretary in accordance with paragraph 20 of the guidelines issued by the party for the conduct of the primaries, to enable me dedicate full time to my campaign.

7. I urge my teaming supporters to be decorous and remain unprovoked and to ensure we conduct a clean campaign.

8. I wish my co-competitors well and promise to join them in unison after the primaries, to ensure an overwhelming victory in 2020.

Signed

Gifty Ndoma

NPP, Ejura-Sekyeredumase