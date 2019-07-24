The Actions of the Special Prosecutor are Raising Serious Concerns

The creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor was in fulfilment of the one of the flagship policies of then presidential-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He had come to realise that the major factor militating against the development of Ghana in every facet of her serious socio-politico-economic needs was official or institutional corruption, masterminded and orchestrated by the very elected and appointed public officials from whom we otherwise expect better. Therefore, he decided to exterminate that venomous canker by creating the Office of the Special Prosecutor to handle solely issues pertaining to committed acts of corruption by investigating the circumstances, arraigning the culprits found to have committed acts of corruption before the courts, prosecuting, seeking conviction, and sentencing of the people so indicted.

This promise to relentlessly fight corruption was one of the cardinal pillars on which the campaign and election of Nana Addo as the president of Ghana in Election 2016 revolved. Therefore, any failure to let materialise this promise will be a sharp fatal nail in the coffin of NPP come Election 2020.

My interactions with some undergraduates did confirm this when I went holidaying in Ghana for six weeks in February to March 2019. They said without mincing words that they will not go to the polls come Election 2020. Their reasons were two fold. Firstly, Nana Addo promised to create jobs for the youth but they are not seeing much in attempts to fulfil this promise. Secondly, Nana Addo promised to prosecute all those known and perceived to have committed various acts of corruption against the State and the people of Ghana under the presidency of former President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC government. However, this promise is being toyed with by the appointed Special Prosecutor, Hon Martin Amidu. Hence, the president has failed according as the fulfilment of these two vital campaign promises goes.

The Special Prosecutor must be helped to successfully execute his duties if indeed he is serious to. At the moment, I have no grounds to question his integrity. However, his dithering dotted with intermittent pointing of accusing fingers on others as seemingly sabotaging his work is not sitting well with many a discerning Ghanaian including me, the writer of this publication.

Hon Martin Amidu should note that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had, and still has, confidence, in him that was why he nominated him for the post of The Special Prosecutor which was subsequently confirmed by Ghana parliament. Therefore, for him to fail the president and the people of Ghana will be an unpardonable sin and a permanent stain in his integrity.

How many cases does he want to investigate before seriously start to indict any of the numerous corrupt officials roaming the streets of Ghana as though, they are saints who will nauseate at the sight of corruption? Could he start prosecuting the few that he has already investigated, if any? If his attempt to prosecute Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Tamale Central constituency, is botched, can’t he tackle others?

I suggest to him to go for the double-salary Members of Parliament unless their investigation and prosecution do not fall within his ambit. If prosecuting them falls under his authority, he should go after them as the whole nation is aware of their corrupt undertaking with the public court already found them worthy of prosecuting. They failed to live by example and as legislators, they are unfit to make laws for us if they were able to take double-salary for the same job for years without seeing the illegality of their action as lawmakers.

Again, I suggest that he goes after the bank managers and Board Members of that bank that loaned GHS302 million to the younger sibling of former President John Dramani Mahama without going through the proper banking procedures. How could they extend such a hefty loan facility to him without the offer of requisite collateral security? Should I go for a loan of say GHs10, 000, I shall be asked to put forward my house, car, land etc., if I have any, as collateral or else, the banks will refuse me the loan. Even farmers going for GHs2, 000 are required to provide collateral. Why should someone go for millions of Ghana Cedis without the bank managers and the Board of Directors not asking him for collateral but stupidly arrange with him to pay the loan when the project he was going to use it for succeeds? Those people who agreed to such arrangements can easily be prosecuted by Hon Martin Amidu in case their case has come before him.

Please Martin, do something now to redeem your now seemingly dwindling credibility as your pointing of accusing fingers on others won’t help. If you are facing any problems of which you have alerted the public, please first go to the President or the Attorney General before informing the public of such difficulties you are encountering. Should they refuse to help as it is required of them, then notify the public about them and I, Rockson Adofo, will not hesitate to descend on them like a ton of falling bricks/blocks.

Time and tide wait for no man. Every ticking second of the clock with the Special Prosecutor not being in full action is a nail in the coffin of the NPP and the waning confidence in the Special Prosecutor himself. Let him walk the talk! He should let Ghanaians see that he is a man of action but not simply a loquacious type comparable to a bull dog that barks the loudest but cannot bite.

The Special Prosecutor has my continuous support as long as he is seriously doing his job. I will like to see him arraign some people within the next few weeks without any further dilly-dallying. I hope he has not any other secret agenda to cleverly tie the hands of the president to his back while he continues to put brakes on the acceleration of fighting corruption to culminate in the people accusing the president of being a “King Promise” but who does never fulfil his promises hence being voted out of power come Election 2020? No, far be it from Hon Martin Amidu, my colleague in hand with whom I once fought Alfred Agbesi Woyome, the award-winning Ghanaian swindler of the 21stCentury Ghana.

A word to the wise is enough.

Rockson Adofo

(Wednesday, 24 July 2019)