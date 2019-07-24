Withdrawal From The Karaga NPP Parliamentary Race ( Hon. Basha Sharawi Yilfa)

Hon. Basha Sharawi Yilfa

On this special day, 22nd July 2019, I serve notice of my leave from contesting the parliamentary primaries for Karaga Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

My decision came at the back of a professional medical advice from a team of my doctors who, upon numerous medical examinations to ascertain my fitness for the tedious but worthful journey to rescuing the constituents from the current shackles, have concluded on the need for me to undergo a year review of all medical operations thereto.

The public may recall that on 8th November 2015, on the way back from Accra to officially launch and commence my campaign activities, We had a deadly accident which claimed few of campaign team lives, and severely threatening my life and almost ruined it as well.

I am alive today only by the grace of the good Lord(Allah). If many can recall I was even pronounced dead together with two friends on board in my Toyota-Land Cruiser. From then onwards, I traveled outside the Country for further medical treatment; and my doctors have been working on my health for almost 4 years, which has been improving significantly. However, I still need more time to regain myself before getting back to active politics. But I will help in other areas relative to winning the Karaga seat for the great NPP.

On this score, my journey to parliament for the primary interest of the Karagans is on hold for now, but the journey to victory for the NPP in the constituency is unabated and efforts must be made to actualize same under any parliamentary candidate on the party’s ticket.

On this day, I throw my weight and full support for Mohammed Amin Anta (PhD) to lead our people to the promise land. I and my team is ever ready to assist in any means possible to making the Karaga dream a reality.

To all my supporters and sympathizers, I want to thank you for your support, loyalty and dedication. To the party elders in the constituency, regional and national who wish me well, thank you for your encouragement.

For my workaholic team who has been researching to break the barriers, and to all and sundry, I apologize for any inconvenience my decision has caused you. Be mindful that the party’s interest supersedes all; it is not over until it is over. We shall leave to fight another day but the 2020 election must be an all inclusive one for NPP’s victory and the victory of Mohammed Amin Anta (PhD) as the lead legislator for the Karaga Constituency.

Long live the NPP!

Long live Karaga Constituency

Thank you

Signed....

Abdul-Razak Lukman

(Special Aide)

(Contact:+233 242.443. 937