24.07.2019 General News Colin Essamuah Has Died By Staff Writer 2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS Colin Essamuah, a columnist with the state-owned Daily Graphic has reportedly died. He is the twin brother to Kakra Essamuah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Communications. According to reports, Mr Essamuah died in the early hours of Tuesday after a short illness. The regular columnist published his last epistle in the Daily Graphic on July 12, 2019. ---Daily Guide
