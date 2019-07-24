Modern Ghana logo

24.07.2019 General News

Colin Essamuah Has Died

By Staff Writer
Colin Essamuah 
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

Colin Essamuah, a columnist with the state-owned Daily Graphic has reportedly died.

He is the twin brother to Kakra Essamuah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Communications.

According to reports, Mr Essamuah died in the early hours of Tuesday after a short illness.

The regular columnist published his last epistle in the Daily Graphic on July 12, 2019.

---Daily Guide

