Typical NDC Amateurism

Inspectors-General of the Ghana Police Service (IGPs of GPS) have traditionally been known to serve at the behest or the pleasure of Presidents of Ghana by statutory stipulation, whether they serve in an acting capacity or substantively as such. So, it comes as nothing short of abjectly facile and inexcusably amateurish for Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, so-called, to presume to second-guess the decision by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to have Commissioner of Police (COP) James Oppong Boanuh replace the retiring IGP, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, who has reportedly been asked to proceed on leave, with just a month to go before the official expiration of the extended contract of Mr. Asante-Apeatu (See “New IGP Appointment Good for Akufo-Addo, Not Ghana” Modernghana.com 7/23/19).

Such patently flippant remark, coming from the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Banda, is very typical of the intellectually fluffy caliber of many an NDC politician and/or parliamentary representative. The fact of the matter is that fundamentally speaking, whether Mr. Oppong-Boanuh serves as the substantive IGP or an Acting IGP still makes the latter a bona fide Akufo-Addo appointee. The rather absurd idea that, somehow, until Mr. Oppong-Boanuh’s appointment has been confirmed by either Parliament or Jubilee House itself, the new IGP will continue to brownnose or servilely curry favor with the President, strikingly reflects the morally bankrupt and unenlightened thinking of somebody who may be in the wrong place and the wrongful capacity as the NDC’s Deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip.

But, of course, we must also quickly point out that however paradoxical Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed’s position may be deemed among the ranks of the NDC’s Parliamentary Minority, the stark fact of the matter is that this man perfectly fits in with his ilk. Even as most Ghanaians have come to reasonably conclude over the course of at least a generation, Ghana’s Parliament seriously lacks the desired level of the best and brightest minds in the country; and even less so, once the caliber of the composition of the membership of the NDC’s Parliamentary Minority is taken into account. We must also quickly and significantly point out that under President Akufo-Addo, with NDC-engineered kidnappings and all, the general level of our national security has seen much better improvement than it was during the four-and-half years that Mr. John Dramani Mahama held the reins of governance, when active and progressive politicians could be literally slaughtered in the sanctum of their own homes and bedrooms, only for our Inspectors-General of Police to be callously induced to deliberately botch police investigations by removing the best of our sleuths from their posts, as well as having them punitively demoted for simply being the best at what they had been professionally trained to do.

I also don’t know that it makes a whiff of a heck of any big difference, whether IGP Asante-Apeatu had been asked to proceed on leave, with barely a month to go before the official expiration of his contractual extension or not. Any Ghanaian citizen past 50 years old, or even a little less, must be fully aware of the fact that “proceeding on leave” prior to official retirement is more of the norm at the topmost rungs of the Ghana Police Service than the anomaly. So, what is really the point that Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed wants Ghanaian citizens to taken from his patently pointless remark, short of the very insignificant fact that he may be desperately waiting for the highly unlikely possibility of having his old boss, Mr. Mahama, reelected Chief Resident of Jubilee-Flagstaff House, so that the Banda MP could also have his kleptocratic turn of being afforded a double-salary paycheck by the most corrupt Ghanaian leader in the country’s Fourth Republic, at least in the quite authoritative opinion of Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, the acclaimed founding-father of the National Democratic Congress, and the First President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

It is also absurd for Mr. Ahmed or any of his associates among the NDC’s Parliamentary Minority to suggest that, somehow, the most principled and decisive of all Ghana’s Fourth-Republican Presidents is afflicted with the deadly canker of indecision. You see, “indecision” is really when a leader who was always against Nana Akufo-Addo’s successfully implemented fee-free Senior High School policy initiative shamelessly turns around, all of a sudden, and in a desperate quest for the chance to ruin the lives of Ghanaian parents and entrepreneurs for a second time, that clinically afflicted megalomaniac scandalously resorts to blindly promoting some weird monstrosity by the name of “Progressive Fee-Free Senior High School System of Education.”

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 23, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]