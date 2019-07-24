Tell Us the Achievements of Your APC, Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga

Telling the world that the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is incompetent is the most outrageous assertion to make; it inescapably undermines the credibility of the so-called Leader and Founder of the practically nonexistent All People’s Congress (APC), a perennially non-performing Mahama crumbs-eating poodle of a political party establishment (See “Ayariga Warns NPP to Stop Using Free SHS to Cover Up Incompetence” Modernghana.com 7/18/19). Attempting to crudely and facilely insult the intelligence of Ghanaian citizens and voters is the most preposterous approach to progressive political discourse. Rather, what the impudently parasitic elder brother of Mr. Mahama Ayariga, the legally besieged and corruption-wracked National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Bawku-Central, in the Upper-East Region, ought to be telling Ghanaians are the achievements of either his own papier-mâché APC political party or the achievements of his crumbs-chucking paymaster, namely, former President John Dramani Mahama.

Instead, we have this barely articulate and ideologically incoherent nuisance of a political housefly fatuously babbling about President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s purported use of his unprecedented and inimitably auspicious implementation of the fee-free Senior High School System to cover up his gross administrative incompetence. Mr. Ayariga needs to tell Ghanaians what his political idol and the so-called Northern-Star, as President, did better than the former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice who also introduced the first cellphone company into the country, by the authoritative and public testimony of President John Agyekum-Kufuor. You see, smugly presiding over Dumsor – the perennially erratic shortage of energy – that led to the total collapse at least half of all Ghanaian businesses -both publicly and privately owned – was, unarguably, the greatest achievement of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress’ regime. And then getting the word “Dumsor” listed in the lexicon/dictionary of gross administrative incompetence was the second greatest achievement of the Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress.

Then, of course, we also need to add the politically suicidal backdoor importation of the two Saudi-born Yemeni terror suspects from the American-run Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, maximum-security prison. The fact of the matter is that however imperfect Nana Akufo-Addo and his government may be, there is absolutely no way in which the indescribably lackluster regime of former President John Dramani Mahama could be seriously compared to the present most visionary and inimitably most progressive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led government of the New Patriotic Party. We are talking about a former passionate Social Darwinian Cash-and-Carry healthcare policy propagandist and shameless advocate who, predictably could not even creditably administer the Kufuor-bequeathed civilized society policy initiative of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), a British colonial legacy that was thoroughly and effectively destroyed by the Rawlings-led junta of the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), the direct institutional antecedent of the present-day main opposition National Democratic Congress, from which Mr. Hassan Ayariga clearly appears to have cut his political teeth or any remarkable claim to fame.

Maybe this passionately and shamelessly pro-Frafra and northern ethnic chauvinist propagandist – the Ghanaian equivalent of Donald Trump – has so soon conveniently forgotten the inescapable and historically indelible fact that it was President Akufo-Addo who definitively resolved the Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis or Yendi Skin Affair, and not Mr. Ayariga’s political and ideological Godfather, the empty-talking Bole-born Mr. John Dramani Mahama. What about the masterful retrieval of the GHȻ 51.2 Million Woyome Mega-Pelf? You see, there is absolutely no area of our national-development agenda in which the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government has not blisteringly outperformed the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress.

Indeed, the performance of absolutely no NDC leader, including that party’s founding-father, could be creditably compared to the yeomanly and visionary performance of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. It is as incontrovertibly simple as that.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

July 18, 2019

