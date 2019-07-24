The State of the Police under NPP

There is something fundamentally wrong with the Ghana Police Service under Nana Akufo-Addo, but Ghanaians seem to overlook it. Hon. Martin Amidu gave us a hint but still, we didn’t catch it.

In an interview with Hon. Martin Amidu, after the alleged thief, Charles Bissiw, was cleared by the CID and Nana Akufo-Addo, he said when the appointees of Nana Addo wanted to run away from corruption charges, they go to the Police for clearance. These are the words of the Special Prosecutor in the government of Nana Akufo Addo, the corruption fighter. So the Special Prosecutor has admitted that there are corruption cases in Nana Addo’s government. So why is he not reporting his problems to the President, or has he found out that the President is one of them?

The frustration of Hon. Martin Amidu is that the very people he is going to charge them with corruption are the same people who are having the files, folders, and evidence against themselves, and as soon as they see trouble coming, they quickly turn themselves into the Police and the obvious outcome is reached: cleared!!! The Police under Nana Addo, the corruption fighter, has become the dumping institution for the clearance of thieves and criminals.

My simple advice to Martin Amidu is that if he can’t fight this criminal government, he should not waste his time on them. He should begin to investigate murder cases. After all, we have two high profile murder cases. Those with Ibrahim Adams and Hon. J. B. Danquah. The three Takoradi girls are still missing. He can add that to his new job so he doesn’t get bored.

I am very sure when Martin Amidu accepted to be the Special Prosecutor, he didn’t know Nana Addo had 111 thieves in his government. Now that he knows Nana Addo is the most corrupt President we have ever had, he should advocate for his removal if he, Martin Amidu, wants Ghanaians to believe that he is still a “citizen vigilante.” Martin Amidu should do everything under the sun to ensure that this corrupt, incompetent and insensitive family and friends government does not run this country past January 7, 2021. If they do, they will fire him.

Lawrence Appiah-Osei – Founder

Diaspora Progressive Movement.