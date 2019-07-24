Re: Press Release By Kaakyire Frimpong Duku On The Purported Rambo-Style Reinstatement Of Prof. Mawutor Avoke And Other Dismissed Officers Of UEW

We the entire general members of UTAG-UEW are scandalized by a coup d’état-like Press Release issued on July 23rd 2019 by Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku, President of UTAG- UEW and his Executives, purporting that we the members of UTAG-UEW support a rather weird, scandalous and most frivolous position of a self-declared reinstatement back to office of the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, and some other dismissed staff of the University.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that the Press Release represents the personal parochial views of Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku and his Executives and does not arise from a majority or consensus decision of the entire UEW- UTAG members. More especially, the Press Statement is a huge indictment on the integrity of Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku, who a few weeks ago, had been granted pardon by the UEW Governing Council for an earlier disciplinary action on some acts that constituted gross misconduct. Indeed, we the general members, had in an earlier Press Conference in March, 2019 pleaded with the Governing Council to tamper justice with mercy and recall Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku and some two others back to work following their dismissal. The Governing Council granted our request and reinstated the three culprits through its power of pardon. We, therefore, shudder at this nauseating recalcitrant behaviour of Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku as exhibited through the Press Release and interviews granted the media and tacitly supporting the barging into office by Prof. Avoke and some other officers. This behaviour by Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku reinforces the fact that Council’s earlier decision to dismiss him for acts of gross misconduct was well thought-out and deservedly applied.

Again, Any UTAG leader worth his salt would have ensured that such an important decision that attempts to support a Rambo-style removal of a sitting Vice-Chancellor or that seeks to support a rehearsed-gatecrashing reinstatement of a former Vice-Chancellor should have been taken at a well organised General Meeting of the entire UTAG-UEW members.

Indeed,we, the bonafide members of UTAG-UEW, find the behaviour and acts perpetrated by Prof. Mawutor Avoke and the other dismissed officers and the behaviour of Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku as well as some serving staff on the afternoon of Tuesday July 23, 2019 as not only abhorrent but a huge scar on the integrity of some intellectuals who once led the University and are still seeking, through the several suits filed at the courts to, once again, become leaders of the University.

We are also aware of a court action at the Cape Coast High Court by the same Prof. Avoke and the dismissed officers seeking to challenge their dismissal/or being asked to step aside and was hoping that Prof. Avoke and the other dismissed officers would have had the patience to wait for the Court’s ruling which, we understand, will be delivered on July 30, 2019. Indeed what is even more worrisome is the fact that this rambo-style attitude of self-reinstatement by the dismissed officers is a conspicuously contemptuous attitude by Prof. Avoke and his cohorts shown to the Courts -the very place where they are seeking justice.

We also reiterate that we still recognise and support Very Rev. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni as the legally-backed properly-appointed and the legitimate Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba. His term of office runs through September, 2021 and we urge him to continue performing his legally-sanctioned administrative and management duties in the interest of UEW and should not be distracted by such acts of high level recklessness.

It is clear that Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku’s Press Release was wrought out of mischief. He has, in the current circumstances, not been mandated to speak for the generality of UTAG-UEW members on this sickening act by should-know-better intellectuals and Professors scheming to take over offices already occupied by appointees of a legitimate UEW Governing Council.

Dr. Frimpong Kaakyire Duku spoke for his egoistic errant self and same should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

Long Live UEW Long Live Ghana

Signed: Eric Nketiah

On Behalf of UTAG-UEW Members Phone: 024 365 3998