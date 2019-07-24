Information Minister Visits Media Houses After Attacks

The Ministry of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has paid courtesy calls on some media houses as part of the stakeholder engagements.

The calls which started in Accra today are part of a nationwide exercise to continuously engage with the Ghanaian media as part of efforts to deal with emerging issues in the sector.

The delegation was led by the sector minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and a deputy Minister Pius Enam- Hadzide.

Mr. Nkrumah and his team first visited the Despite Group which owns Peacefm and Utv as it’s flagship brands. It also visited Media General; operators of TV3 and 3fm.

Others media houses are expected to be visited as part of the calls.

The Minister commended management and staff of the Despite group for championing professionalism and using their platforms to engage all stakeholders in the national discourse.

He urged the workers to continue to engage government and provide feedback on issues of national concern.

Mr. Nkrumah stressed on government's commitment to ensure a conducive environment for free and responsible media while assisting the enhancement of the work of journalists through capacity building.

Interacting with management and staff at Media General, Mr. Nkrumah called for a greater collaboration between the media and all other stakeholders including government in deepening the country's democracy.

---Daily Guide