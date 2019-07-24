Three Die As Container Falls Off Truck In Ogun

An accident which occurred on Tuesday at Akinhale village, Ewekoro, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State, left three people dead and two others injured.

The accident involving an Iveco truck, with number plate AAA 912 XK, occurred after the driver lost control of the wheels, leading to the detachment of the container which veered off the road into the bush.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said bodies of the victims had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital’s mortuary, while the two injured victims were taken to the state hospital at Ifo.

“The trailer driver was on top speed when suddenly the driver lost control and the body (trailer) detached from the head as a result of not being properly hooked before it veered into the bush.

“Among the confirmed dead was also the driver of the trailer. The vehicle has been taken to Ewekoro Divisional Police Station,” he said.

---yabaleftonline.com