Miss Agriculture Ghana 2019 Auditions Open

Auditions for the third edition of the Miss Agriculture Ghana has commenced with a call on young ladies between the ages of 18 to 35 years to take part.

The agro pageant this year also admits female students or workers with interest in agriculture and who fall within the 18 to 35 age bracket.

Ladies with an innovative project or idea that can boost the interest of women in agriculture and create more jobs should send a one-page write up of themselves and their project to [email protected] before Wednesday, August 15, 2019.

Only shortlisted applicants would be contacted.

The Winner of the 2019 Miss Agriculture gets the following, according to organizers:

1. The enviable crown and title of Miss Agriculture Ghana

2. The chance to represent the brand at this year’s Farmers Day celebration

3. A mentorship opportunity with Blueskies Ghana

4. And cash to support the project.

Miss Agriculture Ghana is an initiative of the Uniting Women for Agricultural Development (UWAD) Foundation in collaboration with the Women in Agricultural Development (WIAD) Under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Agriculture is the backbone of our country, and due to the strong interest of women in most of the agric value chain, it has become important to uphold and present the attractive nature of agriculture to the youth, especially young women.

It has become essential to raise a generation of women who will take Agribusiness like any other profitable venture or as an alternative venture in a bid to create more job opportunities for women.

- For further enquiries call or Whatsapp Akosua on 0240042313 or Chris on 0247025748

---Myjoyonline