PRO Admits Authoring Apology Letter Without Sanitation Minister’s Consent

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Nelson Akatey, has admitted authoring a letter apologizing to an Adom FM’s intern and then media house on behalf of his Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, without her knowledge.

The said apology letter which was purportedly issued on behalf of the Minister followed recent backlash from Ghanaians against her, for questioning the propriety of an intern to interview her, insisting that it was “disrespectful” to her office.

“You don't respect…please go off,” the Minister is reported to have told Rahinatu Abdul Bach who is a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

“We wish to apologize to the reporter and the media house for any inconvenience caused and hope we all continue to work more closely together,” the apology letter issued on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, said.

But Madam Abena Dapaah later speaking on Oman FM regarding the letter, denied apologizing to the intern.

She asked, “what is there to apologise for?”

According to her, “the purported apology letter making round is fake and I intend filing a complaint with the National Media Commission against Multimedia Group.”

Meanwhile, after coming under pressure from some media houses that published stories based on the letter, Mr. Akatey apologized, saying he authored the letter looking at the trends of the comments that were emanating from the saga without the Minister’s knowledge.

---Daily Guide