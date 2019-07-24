Entries for first ever Africa Travel & Tourism Awards now open

The World Travel Market (WTM) has called for entries for the inaugural Africa Travel & Tourism Awards, across 12 innovative categories which reward individuals, small and large organisations for powerful and compelling work in promoting tourism across Africa.

The WTM Africa Travel & Tourism Awards are to be judged by an independent panel of senior industry professionals and seek to showcase the best-in-class of the global travel & tourism industry. The awards also seek to consolidate the various standalone awards that recognise outstanding travel and tourism businesses across the continent.

Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Sports Portfolio at Reed Exhibitions, said that the WTM Africa Travel & Tourism Awards aims to be the continent’s most valued and comprehensive acknowledgment of the work done by myriad entities in providing excellence in the tourism space.

“We want to recognise the ‘gold standard’ in travel & tourism in Africa by sharing their compelling stories, in the hope of inspiring others to take up the baton. Africa has many stories to tell, and we want to share them far and wide,” Oberholzer noted.

The names of the categories are a nod to the types of entries the judges are seeking, with the tale of the journey – rather than simply the result – at the forefront. The 12 categories are: Most compelling National Tourism Board Story; Most compelling Regional/City Story; Most compelling Technology & Innovation Story; Most compelling Agency Story; Most compelling PR Story; Most compelling Digital Campaign in Tourism Story; Most compelling Digital Influencer Story; Most compelling Wellness Destination Story; Most compelling Responsible Tourism Story; Most compelling Adventure Story; Most compelling Foodie Story and Most compelling Inclusive Story.

Only campaigns executed in the period 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2019 will be eligible for the 2020 WTM Africa Travel & Tourism Awards. Entries close on 31 January 2020 and the winners will be announced at the commencement of WTM Africa 2020 on 6 April at Gold Restaurant in Cape Town.