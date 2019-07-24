Lekma Road Construction, Party Commends Government.

In a statement issued by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, the people in the LEKMA area are very grateful to the president of the Republic NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO ADDO, Roads and Highways Minister Hon. Amoako Attack and the hardworking Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Hon. Dr. Bernard Oko Boys for the commitment to their promise.

This was contained in a release signed by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP Mr. Divine Agorhom dated 22-7-19..

Read full statement bellow

22-07-2019

RE-COMMENCEMENT OF WORK ON THE LEKMA ROAD

The Greater Accra Regional Office of the ruling New Patriotic Party, acknowledge with gratitude the commencement of work on the LEKMA road. Works on the 7.5 kilometre road which links Spintex, Batsonaa, Nungua, Teshie, Labadi and other communities started on Sunday 21st July and is expected to be completed in six months.

We hereby express our gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana for his wisdom and foresight in ensuring that this road was appropriately budgeted for in the 2019 Budget Statement.

The party is also grateful to Hon. Amoako-Atta, the hardworking Minister of Roads and Highways. His determination and focus has been crucial in getting this project from the pages of the 2019 budget on to the ground.

Kudos to the industrious, hardworking and sedulous Honorable Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye. He deserves commendation for his perseverance and passionate public advocacy to see this project done. Since his election to Parliament, the articulate and erudite MP has used every available opportunity to raise awareness for the need for the completion of this project.

Lastly we acknowledge the media, and all stakeholders whose interest and involvement in this road has raised it to a 'cause célèbre'.

Signed

Divine Agorhom

Regional Chairman

Greater Accra Region