Dr Kwaku Oteng donates to National Ambulance Service

A Kumasi based philanthropist Dr. Kwaku Oteng, the MD of Angel Group of Companies, has donated GH¢ 15,000 to the National Ambulance Service, Ashanti Region Branch.

The business mogul donation was to be used to maintain some of its broken vehicles to enable the citizenry to access quality health services without difficulties in the region.

Presenting the money on Tuesday on behalf for Dr. Kwaku Oteng, a Nurse at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KMA) Emergency Unit, Mrs. Kate Appiah Boateng, said she was responding to the needs of patients so that cases of referrals would be transported quickly for medical attention.

“We decided to maintain some of the broken down ambulances for the region so as to help promote health delivery services, such as maternal referrals among others, as transportation was the major threat to health delivery in the region,” Mrs. Appiah Boateng indicated.

Dr. Oteng expressed worry over the sufferings of women during labour that had to be transported to health facilities for deliveries by unapproved vehicles which rather compound the situations that he said, pushed him for repairing of the broken down vehicles.

Head of Department of the Emergency Unit at KATH, Dr. Maxwell Osei Ampofo, who received the money, gave assurance that it would be used for its intended purpose.

Dr Osei Ampofo, who is also deputy National Coordinator for the National Ambulance Service, commended the donor, saying the ambulance was a great relief especially to pregnant women.

He appealed to the individuals and private institutions to support Ghana’s troubled emergency service system adding that it has become crucial for the private sector to support the government to improve the service.

The Emergency Physician observed that the emergency situation is so dire in Kumasi and other parts of the country that persons needing an ambulance may not even get it when they request for it and may have to be transported to the hospital in inappropriate vehicles.

"That is the situation that we find ourselves and this may replicate in other parts of the country, so we need to let people understand the situation so they know how they can help,” he said.

Source: otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah