Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
24.07.2019 General News

Apology from Adom FM newsroom to Sanitation Minister

By MyJoyOnline
Sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah
1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS
Sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah

Adom FM Newsroom, hereby, render an unqualified apology to you, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on the handling of an interview we had with you recently.

The interaction should not have been recorded and same used for a publication.

Please, accept our apology.
Thanks
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

TOP STORIES

Buaben Asamoa apologises for ‘indirectly directing’ Amidu

1 hour ago

Name one policy of yours that increased cocoa production – A...

1 hour ago

body-container-line