24.07.2019 General News Apology from Adom FM newsroom to Sanitation Minister By MyJoyOnline 1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS Sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah Adom FM Newsroom, hereby, render an unqualified apology to you, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on the handling of an interview we had with you recently.The interaction should not have been recorded and same used for a publication.Please, accept our apology.ThanksStory by Ghana|myjoyonline.com
