Section of Legon-Okponglo road temporarily closed

The Roads and Highways Ministry has announced the closure of the Legon-Okponglo road after a portion cave in Tuesday morning.

This was after parts of the major road linking East Legon to the N4 Highway caved in as spillage from the underground pipe weakened the base of the road.

The development has affected traffic flow on the Okponglo stretch which connects the main Adenta-Legon-Tetteh Quarshie-Accra road.

According to the Roads Ministry, repair works will begin later Tuesday evening and should be completed in a week.

Consequently, thousands of residents in the East Legon area will be without water for days as the Ghana Water Company cuts supply in response to a damaged pipeline that connects water to the area.

In a statement hours after the incident, the Communications Manager of the Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey, said investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the spillage while steps are taken to fix the problem within the next three days.

"The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that Engineers from the Department of Urban Roads have assessed the situation this morning and based on their assessment, that section of the road will be closed tonight, from 10 pm for works to begin on it," the statement said.

It added that "The works will involve, first and foremost, the replacement of the pipe, to allow residents to have access to potable water. Afterwards, the existing materials in the ground will be removed and replaced.

“Finally, the ground will be compacted before scaling. The whole process will take about a week. We entreat all road users to be cautious when approaching that section of the road and follow all road safety measures.”

The Ministry assured the general public that all efforts are being put in place to improve the conditions of roads to ensure the safety and convenience of all road users.

Joy News’ Fiifi Koomson reported that excavators are already on-site working in the evening as the Ministry makes frantic efforts to correct the situation to ease traffic flow.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim