Buaben Asamoa apologises for ‘indirectly directing’ Amidu

The Communications Director for New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has apologised to the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for telling him to stop complaining about interference in his work.

After Mr. Amidu released an article condemning his actions, Mr. Asamoa said he “will defer to the Special Prosecutor on this one.”

“If he [Martin Amidu] believes that my remarks are indirectly directing him, then I am afraid I am sorry for having said that because I will be the last person to attempt to direct him,” Mr. Asamoa said on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Asamoa’s initial criticism of Mr. Amidu came after the Special Prosecutor had commented on the status of a probe into the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissue.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I. petitioned the Special Prosecutor in February 2019 after its own investigations implicated Bissue in possible corruption.

Mr. Amidu said there was some interference in his work after the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service released a report exonerating Charles Bissue following its own probe.

In his response to Mr. Asamoa, the Special Prosecutor said there was an attempt to “tacitly instruct” the way he runs his office.

“Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa latched on my explanation and information to the public through the interview to run to the defence of the Criminal Investigation Department as though it is a Department of deaf and dumb. Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa did this by pretending to be directing me as an ignoramus on how to perform the duties of my Office.

Mr. Amidu further said Ghanaians saw beyond Mr. Asamoa’s remarks, which were “a subtle way of defending the CID and a party colleague who was the subject of the alleged exoneration.”

“Why come to the defence of a public institution when it is capable of defending itself except to score political points?”