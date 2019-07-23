Standard Chartered Bank, Prudential Partner To Make Educational Insurance Easier

22 July 2019, Accra - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited and Prudential Life Insurance Ghana have launched savings and educational plans designed to help parents and guardians fund the best possible future for their children.

The Future Need and Future Plus plans enable parents to save towards the cost of their child’s education with the promise of a guaranteed contribution from Prudential Life. In the event of the permanent disability or death of a parent or guardian, Prudential Life will provide benefits to support families’ ongoing financial commitments.

Customers can save between GHS100 and GHS1,000 each month with the Future Needs plan. Customers can save between GHS400 and GHS5,000 each month with the Future Plus plan which is aimed at customers who wish to fund their children’s education abroad.

Prudential Life will award a 4 per cent of total premium bonus at the end of the policy if all premiums have been paid.

Setor Quashigah, Executive Director, Head Wealth Management said, “Funding educational needs is a priority for most of our clients. As a bank, we ensure this becomes a reality whether they are healthy, permanently disabled and even in death.”

Achumile Majija, Chief Commercial Officer at Prudential Life Ghana, said: “We partnered with Standard Chartered Bank to provide tailored life insurance products and services that suit the needs of Ghanaians today. Our Future Needs and Future Plus plans provide parents with peace of mind that their children’s education will be covered even if there was a sudden loss of income due to death or permanent disability.”

About Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited is Ghana’s bank established in 1896. We are part of a leading international banking group, with presence in more than 60 of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity. Our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

The Bank is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange and has been one of the leading stocks over a sustained period.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges as well as the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges in India.

About Prudential Life Insurance Ghana

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana is one of the top four life insurance companies in Ghana. It employs approximately 100 staff, over 1,900 agents and has over 2 million customers. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential plc UK. For more information, visit www.prudential.com.gh.

Prudential plc and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world's leading financial services groups, serving 26 million customers and it has £657 billion of assets under management (as at 31 December 2018). Prudential plc is incorporated in England and Wales and is listed on the stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc., a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.