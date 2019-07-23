MTN Ghana Declared As The Fastest Mobile Network

Thomas Motlepa, MTN Chief Technical Officer

Accra 23rd July 2019, Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has been declared the Fastest Mobile Network, Best Coverage Network and the Best Mobile Network in Ghana based on Ookla’s Speedtest Data from Q1-Q2 2019.

Ookla is a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology. The company provides invaluable insights into the performance, quality, and accessibility of networks worldwide through speed tests.

Speedtest Intelligence provides current insights into global fixed broadband and mobile performance, quality and coverage data. With Ookla’s Speedtest,

MTN subscribers are able to experience fantastic speeds delivered by its 3G, 4G and 4G+ networks across the country and also for them to make intelligent decisions about the full understanding of the networks in their specific areas of use.

The Chief Technical Officer of MTN Ghana, Thomas Motlepa, said, “We are excited about the three awards received in the first quarter of 2019. This affirms our commitment, drive and concerted efforts of achieving our vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world.”

“We will continue to explore more digital tools and technologies that will help us gauge and provide an unbiased measurement of our network performance as we strive to deliver a positive customer experience on the MTN Network”, he said.

Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN, said, “Winning this award from the industry’s leading source of insights into global fixed broadband and mobile performance data is really heartwarming”. ”We are motivated and energized to continue the best practices that delivered this success”.

MTN recognizes the importance of network improvement and improved customer services. In 2019, the company committed $160m dollars to further upgrade existing networks and improve network performance and experience. Since the launch of MTN 4G+ service, coverage has been extended to over 1600 sites across the country. The company was the first to launch 3G, 4G, and 4G+ on mobile in Ghana. In June 2019, the company officially launched its super-high-speed plug and play internet router, the MTN TurboNet. The router has since its pilot and launch received positive reviews by industry watchers and customers.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.

For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh.