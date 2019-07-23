₵10k Reward For Information On whereabouts Of Missing Toyota Hilux Pick-up

The Savannah Regional Coordinating Council has announced a GHc10,000 reward for any person or group whose information will lead to the retrieval of its stolen Toyota Hilux pick-up.

The missing Toyota Hilux pick-up was one of the new vehicles President Akufo-Addo recently handed over to the newly created Savannah Region.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux, registered ER 3516 -19, was allegedly snatched on July 4, by a pair of armed men in Tamale.

The robbery occurred in the home of one Alhaji Illiasu, a friend of the Regional Minister, where the vehicle had been parked while the Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, was away, according to reports. However, conflicting reports say the vehicle was snatched from the Minister’s driver, Opoku Kwadjo Evans.

Two persons, Alhaji Suleimana Illiasu, who is a complainant in the case but has now turned a suspect and Opoku Kwadjo Evans, the driver, have been arrested by the police because, their statements “are inconsistent," according to the police.

The police in the Northern region have since instituted investigations into the case and also called on the general public to assist with information.

A statement issued Tuesday, July 23, by spokesperson of the police in the Northern Region with supervision over the Savannah Region, Supt. Mohammed Tanko Yusif, urged the public to “intensify their assistance to the police.

It affirmed that any person or group whose information will lead to the arrest and retrieval of the said vehicle will receive the cash reward.

“Any person with information on the suspects or the vehicle should contact the police on the following numbers for necessary action: 0245976618 or 0242055550,” the statement added.

---Myjoyonline