UEW Staff Sues Afful Broni To Allow Avoke Takeover As Vice-Chancellor

The troubles at the University of Education Winneba (UEW) is far from over as a Senior Staff of the school has sued the university and its Vice-Chancellor, Anthony Afful Broni.

Kingsley Amoakwah, an accountant by profession and Chairman of the Senior Staff Association Union is seeking an order restraining Afful Broni from “holding himself out as the Vice-Chancellor or performing any such functions in that capacity at UEW.”

He is also seeking an order “restraining Afful Broni from continuously interfering in the administration of Professor Mawutor Avoke, the legitimate Vice-Chancellor of UEW.”

Kingsley Amoakwah is also in his writ filed before a Winneba High Court and sighted by citinewsroom.com is asking the court to retrain “Afful Broni, his assigns, agents, or any person through him from walking or driving within the precincts of the main administration block of UEW where Professor Mawutor Avoke’s office is located.”

“An order directing the Winneba District Police Commander to provide adequate police protection to enable Professor Avoke to perform his duties as Vice-Chancellor without any fear of attack from hoodlums and thugs who may threaten his life. An order directing the Winneba District Police Commander and the Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu Municipal Assembly to collaborate and ensure a peaceful environment on all campuses of UEW in Winneba.”

He also wants a declaration that an attempt by the Governing Council of UEW to ignore the findings in a report by Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) report is “unjust, illegal, null and void.”

---citinewsroom