23.07.2019 General News

Boris Johnson Is New Prime Minister Of UK

By Staff Writer
The result of the Tory leadership contest announced, with Boris Johnson declared the winner.

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to Jeremy Hunt, as contender, and to Theresa May.

Source: BBC

