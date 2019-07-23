23.07.2019 General News Boris Johnson Is New Prime Minister Of UK By Staff Writer 2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS The result of the Tory leadership contest announced, with Boris Johnson declared the winner. Boris Johnson has paid tribute to Jeremy Hunt, as contender, and to Theresa May. Source: BBC
Boris Johnson Is New Prime Minister Of UK
The result of the Tory leadership contest announced, with Boris Johnson declared the winner.
Boris Johnson has paid tribute to Jeremy Hunt, as contender, and to Theresa May.
Source: BBC