For immediate Release

Date: 23rd July, 2019

Time: 12:45pm

Agenda to disqualify Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse in the upcoming NDC primaries in Abura Asebu Kwamamkese constituency

We the undersigned executives kindly write to send a signal to the regional vetting committee on their agenda to disqualify AAK preferred candidate to pave way for their favourite candidate.

We must recall that these favouritism and Nepotism were part of the reasons why we lost our seat and hence such acts must be discouraged.

We will like to draw the attention of the vetting committee that the NDC regional office has no polling stations which means we, the branch executives will have to work to make the party win the 2020 elections in our various branches so they must do our will not their will.

The regional executives should work as a referee not to be bias towards other candidates. This made central region to lose almost all their seats in the 2016 election....

We are sending a warning to the vetting committee that if they try this alleged agenda against the preferred candidate in Abura Asebu Kwamamkese, Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse, they(Regional executives) themselves will come and work here in 2020 to win back our seat.

We are in opposition and we thought the executives will do things to promote peace and tranquility but the bias nature of some of our leaders is becoming appalling.

We advise that things that will not create cracks among the party is what must be encouraged not steps that will destroy our great party.

Thank you.

Convener

Theophius Gyamfi 0242351381

Secretary

Theophius Amos 0501352230

Organizer

Samuel Sakyi 0542162545

Member

Eric Erikson 0546095046

Member

Sammy Gyamfi 0541297717

Member

Sir Charles 0242906859