An Open Letter To Greta Thunberg

Your generation in Ghana desperately need your help. Only you can confront and shame our nation's hard-of-hearing leaders, who have committed to taking US $2.5 billion from the state-owned Chinese company, SinoHydro, to fund infrastructure projects, in exchange for allowing the mining of the rather poor-quality bauxite deposits in the Atewa Forest Reserve.

The question is: Can SinoHydro not self-finance the building of tolled roads in exchange for collecting the toll charges tax-free for say 30 years? The Atewa Forest Reserve is watershed for the three major river systems from which many towns and cities in the southern half of Ghana source their treated water - the Birim, Densu and Ayensu. A Rocha Ghana and a number of other environmental organisations want the forest reserve to be turned into a national park. It will be the new green pillar for Akyem Abuakwa's local economy creating jobs galore and entrepreneurial wealth that remains locally.

Can your organisation collaborate with A Rocha Ghana, to help prevent what will be an apocalyptic future for your generation here, which will be an existence akin to living in a hell-on-earth, as sure as day follows night, if this crime against humanity is allowed to go ahead, by the ruthless Philistines into whose hands our nation has fallen?

As it happens our current leader, President Akufo-Addo, is co-chair, with Norway's premiere, Erna Solberg, of the Eminent Persons from around the world, appointed by the UN Secretary General to oversee the worldwide implementation of the UN SDGs. Please put maximum pressure on him to rescind this abominable, unspeakable and unpardonable outrage.

Thanks.

Yours in the service of Mother Nature,

Kofi.

WhatsApp: +233 5656400.

Tel: +233 (0) 277453109 & +233 (0) 558852619.