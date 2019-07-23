StarrFm Launches 5th Anniversary On July 29

STARR FM 103.5 FM an urban, lifestyle radio station, which focuses on the delivery of compelling programs through News, good music, entertainment/lifestyle- led talk programs and sports for its target audience, will on Monday, July 29, 2019, launch its 5th anniversary.

According to organisers, as part of this year’s anniversary celebrations, there will be lots of engaging activities for all stakeholders especially ardent listeners.

The station which is part of the Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) was birthed in 2014 and has its Chief Executive Officer to be Nathan Kwabena Adisi also known as Bola Ray.

STARRFM has intriguing programs like ‘Morning Starr’ hosted by Francis Abban, ‘Starr Drive’ hosted by KOD and Cookie Tee, ‘ The Zone’ by Jon Germain, ‘ Starr Chat’ by Bola Ray, ‘Drop off’ by K Bonnah, ‘ Morning Zoo’ by Kwadwo Preko and a host of other captivating shows.