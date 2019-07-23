Atebubu-Amantin Assembly Presents Vehicle To Department Of Agriculture

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has presented a brand new Nissan pick-up vehicle worth about GHC 129,000.00 `to the Department of Agriculture at a ceremony in Atebubu.

The vehicle comes as a replacement for an earlier one which was involved in an accident en route to Accra on official assignment last February.

Making the presentation, the Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Edward Owusu said the assembly had to top up an amount of GHC117, 000.00 received from Unique Insurance Company in order to acquire the vehicle.

He said improvement in agricultural activities in the municipality is at the heart of his administration and urged officials of the department not to hesitate to call at his office with their problems.

Receiving the keys to the vehicle, the municipal director of agriculture Mr. George Amanyoh thanked the MCE for the tireless manner in which he worked to ensure the replacement of the vehicle.

Present were the Municipal Coordinating Director Hajia Fati Saaka and staff of the department of agriculture.